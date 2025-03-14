Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Paychex were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Paychex by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $143.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.72 and a 1-year high of $158.37.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.