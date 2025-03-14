Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 95,916 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 95,916 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.42% of Ross Stores worth $207,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Ross Stores by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.81.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

