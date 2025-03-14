Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 51,656 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,656 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Otis Worldwide worth $71,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $99.44 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $90.12 and a one year high of $106.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,127.67. This trade represents a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,814.03. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

