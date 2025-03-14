Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 12,051 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,051 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $93,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Shares of ROP opened at $562.88 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $556.24 and its 200 day moving average is $551.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

