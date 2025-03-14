Parnassus Investments LLC Has $1.11 Billion Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,235 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.5% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.72% of S&P Global worth $1,109,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in S&P Global by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,632,000 after buying an additional 225,370 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $27,170,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 53.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $479.51 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $513.81 and a 200 day moving average of $511.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

