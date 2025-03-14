Parnassus Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.30% of Xylem worth $85,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,792,000 after purchasing an additional 189,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,668,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,804,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Xylem by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,039,000 after buying an additional 3,883,845 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Xylem by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after buying an additional 691,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,449,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,760,000 after buying an additional 32,645 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $120.92 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.26 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.83.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

