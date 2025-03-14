Parnassus Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,569 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $103,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $225.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $246.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,854.40. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

