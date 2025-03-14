Parnassus Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 123,140 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 1.01% of The Cigna Group worth $772,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collier Financial bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,920. This represents a 42.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,866,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $311.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.06. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.31.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

