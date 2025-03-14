Parnassus Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212,828 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.43% of Global Payments worth $123,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $92.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $136.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.