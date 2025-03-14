Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of PAAS opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $91,916,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,834.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,344,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,475 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $24,083,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 661.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,307,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after buying an additional 1,135,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,498,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after buying an additional 784,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

