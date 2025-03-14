Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) is Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 4.0% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $79.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 569,785 shares of company stock valued at $44,474,738 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

