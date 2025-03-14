Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.77), with a volume of 281947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218 ($2.82).

Palace Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 221.46. The stock has a market cap of £62.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

Palace Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Property investment company that has a diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial real estate in carefully selected locations outside of London

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.