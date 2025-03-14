PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.20 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.900-0.950 EPS.

PagerDuty Trading Down 4.2 %

PagerDuty stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.12. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $121.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.53 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagerDuty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,220. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $143,319.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,029.18. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,048 shares of company stock worth $186,699 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

