Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Posts Earnings Results

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.52 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

LON PHI opened at GBX 575.36 ($7.45) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 584.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 579.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £516.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.75. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 551 ($7.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 666 ($8.63).

Get Pacific Horizon Investment Trust alerts:

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and the Indian Sub-continent. The portfolio contains companies which have been identified as offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation, irrespective of whether they comprise part of any index.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.