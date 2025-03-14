Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Posts Earnings Results

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.52 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 4.68%.
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
LON PHI opened at GBX 575.36 ($7.45) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 584.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 579.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £516.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.75. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 551 ($7.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 666 ($8.63).
About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust
