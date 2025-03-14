Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 51,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 60,562 shares.The stock last traded at $71.28 and had previously closed at $70.83.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.68.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.
About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.
