Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 51,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 60,562 shares.The stock last traded at $71.28 and had previously closed at $70.83.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1,078.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 151,090 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 155,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 86,135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,343,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,467,000 after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,552,000.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

