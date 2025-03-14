PAAL AI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.32 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for $0.0909 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $76.32 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 878,669,332.69 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.09076242 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $8,104,467.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

