Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Downgraded to Equal Weight Rating by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.93 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $2,688,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

