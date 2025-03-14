ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 781,300 shares, a growth of 500.1% from the February 13th total of 130,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 189,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 7.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 18.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IX traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $21.19. 33,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ORIX has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 13.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that ORIX will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Report on IX

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.