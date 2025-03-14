Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 13th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oriental Land Stock Up 0.1 %

OLCLY stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Oriental Land will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

