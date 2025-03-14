Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading Up 50% – What’s Next?

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) were up 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 240,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,133% from the average daily volume of 19,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Organto Foods Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

