O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Trimmed by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,289.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $947.49 and a 52-week high of $1,389.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,288.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,222.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,001.07. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,375. This represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.