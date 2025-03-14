Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading 6.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $132.23 and last traded at $133.15. 167,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,030,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,715. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,401,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,863,000 after buying an additional 228,800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 253,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 72.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

