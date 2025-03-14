Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.85 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 9005844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $17,873,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $4,640,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Onsemi by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $5,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

