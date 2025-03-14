ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of ONEOK worth $165,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $93.40 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 79.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

