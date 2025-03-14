Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.18.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
