Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.71, but opened at $33.92. Omnicell shares last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 60,518 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMCL

Omnicell Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.56, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 11,982.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,921 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $32,721,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,093,000 after buying an additional 737,536 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $30,637,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 394,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.