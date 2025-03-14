Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 154333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.