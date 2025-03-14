Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.47, but opened at $27.47. Oklo shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 4,058,541 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Oklo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oklo

Oklo Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Oklo

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89.

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oklo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oklo by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.