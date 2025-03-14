Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 1037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In related news, VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $134,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,529. This trade represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Ryan sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,942. This represents a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 973.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

