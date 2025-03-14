Odysight.Ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS) Major Shareholder Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Odysight.Ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 2,400 shares of Odysight.Ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $15,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,784.72. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Y.D. More Investments Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 1,200 shares of Odysight.Ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $7,572.00.

Odysight.Ai Price Performance

Shares of ODYS stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Odysight.Ai Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Odysight.Ai Company Profile

Odysight.ai Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets visual sensing and AI-based video analytics solutions in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company, through its visualization technology offers solutions across predictive maintenance and condition-based monitoring markets in various sectors, such as medical, defense, energy, automotive, transportation, aviation, maritime, and industrial non-destructing-testing.

