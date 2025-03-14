Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) versus PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nyxoah and PolyPid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00 PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25

Nyxoah presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 61.69%. PolyPid has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 288.13%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Nyxoah.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah -1,043.93% -51.68% -40.11% PolyPid N/A -624.10% -129.28%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Nyxoah and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nyxoah and PolyPid”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $5.08 million 67.36 -$46.77 million ($1.87) -5.37 PolyPid N/A N/A -$29.02 million ($4.97) -0.59

PolyPid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nyxoah. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PolyPid beats Nyxoah on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

