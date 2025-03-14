Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jones Trading

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jones Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $745.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 15,183.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

