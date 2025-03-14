Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTRFree Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.3 %

NTR opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 159.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

