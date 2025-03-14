Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Decreased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,320 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up 1.3% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Nutrien worth $38,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $50.10 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutrien

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.