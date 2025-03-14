NULS (NULS) Tops One Day Volume of $3.52 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. NULS has a market cap of $14.91 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,831.76 or 0.99764134 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82,205.05 or 0.99009312 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
NULS Profile
NULS’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 130,935,004 coins and its circulating supply is 111,819,436 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.
NULS Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
