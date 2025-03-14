Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCLH) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

NCLH opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

