Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,746 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,913,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,803 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,622,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,528,000 after purchasing an additional 73,904 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,480,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,086,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,927,000 after purchasing an additional 73,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 797,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB opened at $49.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

