Northwest Wealth Management LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $272.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.16 and its 200-day moving average is $315.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $441.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total transaction of $898,087.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,946.08. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,160,891.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,400,100.16. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,499 shares of company stock worth $29,162,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUOL. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.00.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

