Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,366 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,147,000. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VTV opened at $168.57 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.51. The stock has a market cap of $262.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

