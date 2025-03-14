Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 171.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 222,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,510,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $212.50 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $193.50 to $224.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $217.50 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.06.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PANW opened at $176.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 99.34, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.50 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $21,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 365,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,744,323.20. The trade was a 24.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 176,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $31,730,609.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,404 shares in the company, valued at $195,596,176.16. This represents a 13.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,122,864 shares of company stock valued at $204,315,811. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

