Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 106,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46,696 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 357,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,632,000 after purchasing an additional 71,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $157.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

