Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFGR. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,557,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after buying an additional 838,836 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,993,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,995,000 after buying an additional 523,244 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,772,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 601.7% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 420,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 360,922 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,193,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $29.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

