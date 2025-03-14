Northwest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,958 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $44.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.