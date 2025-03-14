Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,591,000 after acquiring an additional 370,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after acquiring an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,243,000 after acquiring an additional 79,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $209,453,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

