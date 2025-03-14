Node AI Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $30.21 million and approximately $787,722.03 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node AI token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Node AI has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Node AI Profile

Node AI was first traded on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,067,702 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 96,067,701.83293835 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.30378626 USD and is down -9.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $846,534.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

