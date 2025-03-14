NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,416 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 48,367 shares in the last quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $2,282,000. Morton Community Bank lifted its holdings in NiSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 114,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

NI opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,339.36. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on NI

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.