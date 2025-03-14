NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 5,745.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

