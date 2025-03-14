Nichols (LON:NICL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 64.02 ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Nichols had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 11.07%.

Nichols Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NICL traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,302.10 ($16.87). The company had a trading volume of 8,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,976. The stock has a market cap of £475.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,294.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,211.17. Nichols has a 1-year low of GBX 938 ($12.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,366.70 ($17.70). The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Nichols

