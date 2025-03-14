NexGen Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,824 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 11,548 call options.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NXE stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 434,670 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 926,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 109,754 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 39.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,048,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 998,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

