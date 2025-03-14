Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXLGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nexalin Technology had a negative return on equity of 187.59% and a negative net margin of 3,407.98%.

Nexalin Technology Stock Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:NXL traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $2.15. 115,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,446. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. Nexalin Technology has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 4.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nexalin Technology in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexalin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexalin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.