Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nexalin Technology had a negative return on equity of 187.59% and a negative net margin of 3,407.98%.

Nexalin Technology Stock Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:NXL traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $2.15. 115,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,446. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. Nexalin Technology has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 4.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nexalin Technology in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Nexalin Technology Company Profile

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.

